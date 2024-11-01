State Sen. Bryan Hughes on Texas’ 6-week abortion ban

Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes discusses the state’s six-week abortion ban and what this means for women seeking safe abortions and recent reporting of possibly preventable maternal deaths.

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live