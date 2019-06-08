Stepdaughters of Walmart victim say, 'El Paso's strong, we're a strong community'

Sisters Stephanie and Destinee Herrera discuss how they almost lost their stepfather in the El Paso shooting as he was in the Walmart when the gunman started firing.
1:27 | 08/06/19

Stepdaughters of Walmart victim say, 'El Paso's strong, we're a strong community'

