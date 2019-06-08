{"duration":"1:27","description":"Sisters Stephanie and Destinee Herrera discuss how they almost lost their stepfather in the El Paso shooting as he was in the Walmart when the gunman started firing. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64793697","title":"Stepdaughters of Walmart victim say, 'El Paso's strong, we're a strong community'","url":"/Politics/video/stepdaughters-walmart-victim-el-pasos-strong-strong-community-64793697"}