Who is Steve Bullock?

More
The Democrat is former two-term attorney general and Montana's current governor.
0:40 | 08/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Steve Bullock?
I have been. I'm completely and good things I think it's. Okay. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"The Democrat is former two-term attorney general and Montana's current governor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64828578","title":"Who is Steve Bullock?","url":"/Politics/video/steve-bullock-64828578"}