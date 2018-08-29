Now Playing: Primary elections: Andrew Gillum, Ron DeSantis win gubernatorial primaries in Florida

Now Playing: NY primary upset a signal to Democrats?

Now Playing: Sun belt showdowns: Progressive, Trump-aligned candidates win big

Now Playing: Black gubernatorial candidate makes history in Florida

Now Playing: Parkland survivor discusses Florida primary results

Now Playing: GOP nominee considers potential Trump visit

Now Playing: In the heat of primary day, young Arizonans encourage faith in the political process

Now Playing: Lawyer for alleged Russian agent says video captures 'romance'

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump finally speaks about McCain

Now Playing: An emotional Lindsey Graham remembers John McCain on Senate floor

Now Playing: WATCH: Maria Butina and Paul Erickson sing 'Beauty and the Beast'

Now Playing: Inside the White House

Now Playing: Trump breaks his silence on John McCain

Now Playing: Arizona Senate candidates Joe Arpaio, Kelli Ward on why they're running

Now Playing: 'I've loved my life, all of it': Sen. John McCain leaves final farewell

Now Playing: A visit to the 'Hanoi Hilton' where John McCain was a POW

Now Playing: President Donald Trump ignores repeated questions on John McCain

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump announces new trade deal with Mexico

Now Playing: Trump ignores questions about John McCain