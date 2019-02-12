Transcript for Supreme Court hears 1st gun rights case in a decade

The supreme court for the first time in nearly a decade taking up its case on the Second Amendment. Activists on bold sides of the argument watching closely outside. But inside the court weighing in on a New York City allow which banned gun owners. From taking their handguns to shooting competitions gun ranges and second homes. Outside city limits gun control activists say in a country suffering tens of thousands of gun related deaths a year. Too much is at stake. And worry the ruling could reshape gun laws and undermine any progress the justices villains such a way that BS still put the ruling is prodding neighborhood but to actually overturn all of that lights like any legislation. After the Supreme Court agreed to hear the gun owners appeal New York City suddenly dropped the law volunteer early a move that signaled their fear. How the court's conservative majority might rule New York city's chief legal officer arguing the case should be thrown out. Because the city reversed course. New York Gordon York city in New York State actually gave him everything that they had asked for where this argument. That was made very plain in this argument today the case is moot. The seat in the yard pass a lot restricting its cities from enacting similar laws restricting the transportation of guns. Both former solicitor general Paul Clement representing the gun owners still pressing forward saying the city sees firearm ownership as a privilege and not a fundamental right this. City of New York had resisted their efforts to vindicate their rights at every turn. And only when the Supreme Court granted certiorari petition in this case did the city start to take efforts to try to recognize their rights. And coming out of today's oral arguments there seem to be a debate over whether there with the case at all. The court thinly divided on how to move forward whether to get involved or dismiss this case altogether. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

