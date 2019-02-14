Susan Collins 'disappointed' Trump will declare national emergency

"I continue to believe that this is not what the National Emergencies Act was intended to be used for," Sen. Susan Collins said.
0:50 | 02/14/19

I'm disappointed. That the president has chosen take out its true. I don't continued to believe that this is not what the national emergencies act like it's intended. TV news story that it was contemplated. And set a means for responding to act catastrophic. Event might. Tack on her country. Or. A major natural disaster. My nature concerned. It is for the president T unilaterally. Read purpose billions of dollars bet had been designated. For specific. Projects. Undermined study appropriations. Process. And really is that dubious constitutionality.

