Transcript for Suspicious packages sent to Democrats have 'no place in American society': Pence

Before it started. But maybe for my fellow Americans and an issue I knows on many of our minds today. Getting much attention. But just received a briefing about the suspicious packages. That were sent the clintons the obamas to see an and then to others. And let me be clear. We condemn. These attempted acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. These cowardly. Acts are despicable. And have no place. In americans' side. I want to assure you we deploy the full resources. Of the FBI the United States Secret Service they're working very closely with law enforcement. Officials will continue to monitor these investigations. And those responsible. Will be brought to justice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.