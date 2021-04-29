Transcript for Takeaways from Biden's 1st address to joint session of Congress

You're talking earlier that in covering their presidential campaign leading up to the election so often Joseph Biden declared during the campaign that he saw himself as a bridge. Not as anything else to a new generation of democratic leaders and so want to bring in rom Emanuel again tonight former mayor of Chicago former chief staffer. A President Obama and Adam curious given what you propose tonight and what you witnessed in these first 100 days rom or are we seeing a transitional president a morbid transformative one taking you don't leafs not steps. It David O it's a it's not either or it's both I think the policies are transformational. I mean when you think about it I've done this in Chicago. Four years of additional education to a child's life. That's a quarter more. Actually a third more per child than we do today. And I think what free community college to do literally 84% of the kids that coated free community college in Chicago the first ones and their family to ever go to college. And that is transformational. On the other hand I would think his own politics himself. Is transitional to another generation creating a Platt worked for them to succeed bleachers so I don't really see it as either or. I really do see it. As something that's both of these the one left there with say you're still in a place in the first hundred days the Republicans do not have the combination. Availability to demonize Joseph Biden they're trying to do it on policies are trying to do it had given up on doing on him personally and that has made him basically. He's got a lot of running room. There I'll ask about that Chris Christie have they had a hard time sort of labelling president Biden I mean has he been. To discipline for Republicans and on this notion aside Lindsey Graham said I think he's decided to this presidency is going to be big transformational. And partisan. Well those who are speaking press we haven't our time defining him look. There's three things that the president didn't mention effect this feature has built first that he is now proposing that somebody who quits their job. Gets unemployment benefits for 75%. Of her salary if they quit their job not laid off for fired. Second he's proposed a huge new family business tax increase. Where if we try to pass a business or form from one generation to the next. If there's going to be huge tax increase that could very well necessitate the reverend sell that business or sell that form. Third I'm he has proposed a huge tax increase that will significantly. Destroyed. I RA 401K. And far between not clear benefits. For people to provide for their retirement and their children's education you heard none of that in the fuel could talk tonight. But he would say it's all there in the bill everybody and that is transformational. And I also believe it could be unifying because if he in fact succeeds in doing those things. It will unify the middle class of this country against them. Really interest to Governor Christie thanks for that is that Simpson ought to bring you in on this as well because I'm curious how progressives given the fact that you gave. President Biden beat tonight where that puts the president in this he'd a rob was trying to explain it he's somewhere in the middle being transformational but also. A calming presence for much of the country that doesn't want something as progressive as perhaps they're seeing in some of the policies propose tonight. Where do you fall of Wordock wrestles faulty thing tonight given what they've her. You know I think that Joseph Biden is Joseph Biden I think there were places where you know we expected you know fall short of where progresses we expected and that's the disappointment. You know with health care. You know afford Affordable Care Act is not where most Americans aren't you know we need a public option. We need at Medicare fraud and most Americans agree and we expect in the fall short here you know I talked a little bit earlier about. The issue with criminal justice reform in the I did he still talking about. Good and bad apples and not talking about real systemic reform and not prepared to go all the way they are we can talk about ending kiss bill legalizing marijuana all of those things that didn't get talked about. Brown criminal justice reform the progressives are pushing he's not going far enough on climate we talked about that. It'd talked about diplomacy and how he's got a how he's. Talked about increasing the military budget rather than decreasing the military budget and we know that's a major issue. For progressives so I would say. Halfway there exactly where we expect him to beat we still need more. Accredited Simpson thinks he was always a whatever needs to see vigor chief White House correspondent because we were talking during the break. But he did signal tonight saying senator Pamela Harris and he had been meeting with Republican senators about infrastructure at least having discussions. And he said there is room here for some debates I'm going back and forth. And he actually spelled it Ali came immigration a willingness it seemed to break some points out. Yeah this is a big announcement that he's not likely to get this overwhelming sweeping immigration reform that he campaigned on so let's end this existing wore an immigration. But he's acknowledging that perhaps he might have better luck we pull something as popular as protections for a doc got recipients dreamers those to those young people who brought to the country. Illegally as children there is overwhelming political support in congress around the country to give them but there have been eleven attempts to sit pass protections for dreamers. They have all failed there might be some appetite on Capitol Hill right now to pull dreamers out separately and pass that Republicans may be willing to bend. There is a question though on whether Republicans will Ben that much and give president Biden a victory on immigration knowing that this is a huge weak spot for him going into the mid terms. They know this is where he is weakening they don't wanna get a map. Today wanna give up the issue coming in the mid terms are Sicily back now with the team here in new York and we always think its support remember where the country is as they watch this unfolds let's bring in Terry Moran for closing thought tonight because Terry we're still in the middle of this pandemic. It was just this week Joseph Biden took office mask and hope for some sense of normalcy for everyone by the fourth of July. Thread the pandemic has exhausted people David as has. This endless culture war people fighting about what it means to be American about identity and president Biden's response to that. It is to folders take off the mask. And use government to try to make practical pragmatic change for the better in people's lives he's betting that that will calm the waters. From his liberal policy issues. Right now those fights out there there really aren't about policy they are about identity. The Republican Party is unlikely to give many vote because departed it's ready to censure Liz Cheney. Because you recognizes. The arithmetic of Joseph Biden's win he has an uphill climb with the country. When we heard tonight was an old time populist pragmatic agenda the question is does the newfangled identity politics on both sides trump that. And it inland areas with people so exhausted as he said at home. So many issues here right from the pandemic you go to the epidemic of violence and people just want life to return and parents want schools to open is Tim Scott said our schools should have been open. Months ago was his point and as of April 7 only 46%. Public schools in this country. Are open full time for in person learning and you said there was one sentence Martha from Joseph Biden. It's never been a good bat to bat against America and it still isn't no matter what good ideas. What we'll meet back here in another hundred days that is let me talk about our coverage continues and ABC news live abcnews.com. Complete coverage and you may first thing in the morning house.

