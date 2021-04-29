-
Now Playing: President Biden takes stand against gun violence epidemic
-
Now Playing: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott speaks on behalf of Republicans
-
Now Playing: Key moments from Biden’s 1st presidential address to Congress
-
Now Playing: New York Republican congresswoman: ‘I’m willing to work with the president’
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: President Biden’s unique address to Congress
-
Now Playing: White House deputy press secretary talks President Biden’s first 100 days
-
Now Playing: President Biden condemns 'lethal terrorist threat' of white supremacy
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden advises Congress to pass John Lewis Voting Rights Act
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden wants to secure protection for Dreamers
-
Now Playing: President Biden says corporations, wealthiest need to 'begin to pay their fair share'
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden discusses foreign policy and international relationships
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden addresses Congress after 1st 100 days in office
-
Now Playing: President Biden promises country will see more advancement in next 10 years
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden discusses American Families Plan and child care
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden addresses Congress on equal pay for women and right to unionize
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden announces COVID-19 cases down by 80% for seniors
-
Now Playing: Biden to address Congress, nation