Texas Democratic Sen. Roland Gutierrez on the border, immigration

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth interviews Texas Democratic Sen. Roland Gutierrez about Texas Democrats, the border and immigration.

August 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live