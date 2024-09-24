'Things can get better,' Biden said in his farewell UNGA address

President Joe Biden touted his administration's rebuilding of alliances while the two wars that started under his administration have no clear end in sight.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live