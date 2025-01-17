TikTok ban upheld by Supreme Court days before law takes effect

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire discuss the ruling involving the social media platform.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live