Transcript for Tracking Trump and Fauci’s tense relationship

I think our relationship has never been better and we're very much involved with them right now on the virus that's going around we're working very closely as vote to president she will work very closely with giant. The president. Has signed a presidential proclamation. Temporarily suspending. The entry into the United States a foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting. And 2019. Normal corona virus. Because of well we've done the risk. To the American people remains very low and the country as a whole because we get asked that all that time still remains at little risk. Police say that we want to underscore that this is an evolving situation to keep new cases from entering or schindler's. We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next thirty days but the information that you're referring to specifically is anecdotal. It was not done and controlled clinical trial he really can't make any definitive statement and we'll see how it works Peter I'm not I'm not saying it will but I I think that. People may be surprised by the way there are big game changer. Said earlier today that I hope we can do this by Easter. Him. I think that would be great thing for our country that's really very flexible he just had a conversation with the president in the Oval Office talking about. You know you can look at it they achieve that he very flexible to CDC is advising the use of non medical gloves face covering him as an additional voluntary public health measures so it's voluntary I have to do it. I don't think I'm going to be doing it the other thing that we've brought a tremendous amount is the hydroxy. And Laura Quinn and their scientific works on this summer's strong sides what do you have to lose. What he afterwards in that I see the disinfectant. In a minute we'll and is there a way we can do something like. Injection I had no idea how popular the test scores. But to actually yesterday when I started talking about whining and get. Calls from very respected people say I would be better to keep it going. The ID air unhappy and treatments available or vaccine. That facilitating the reentry of students and student being all term you would be something that would and he did the other rich to. All are lucky wants to play all sides of the equation I was surprised residents are actually because. You know. It's just. And he is not an acceptable to us especially when it comes to are now seen the disturbing surge of infections. That looks like it's a combination. But one of the things is an increase in community spirit. What a crazy week so now. For the play and doing so well if that thing. We are now have him forty plus thousand new cases a day I would not be surprised if we go. 200000. The day it is this is not turnaround. President from I noted that doctor outs and made some mistakes and we provided a direct answer to that was a direct question and you have to. Me having blindfolds on and covering your ears. I didn't think. That we don't live in a very devices. Society now so I think you have to make the assumption that if there wasn't such that this in this that we would have a more coordinated approach.

