The past nine months my administration has initiated the single greatest mobilization. In US history pioneering developing and manufacturing therapies and vaccines. In record time. Numbers like nobody seen before. No medical breakthrough of this scope and magnitude has ever been achieved. This rapidly this quickly. And we're very proud of it and add tremendous help from the military. Generals admirals and many of the great people at the White House operation warp speed is unequaled. And unrivaled anywhere in the world and the leaders of other countries have called me to congratulate. Us on what we've been able to do when we've helped. Many countries with their ventilator is an all of the problems there were having an I'd like to congratulate everyone involved in this effort. It's been an incredible effort as a result of operation warp speed. Pfizer announced on Monday that its China virus vaccine is more than 90% effective. This far exceeds any and all expectations nobody thought they get to that level. And we have others coming which we think will be an equal level may be more of this possible. In July my administration reached an agreement with visor to provide. One point 95 billion dollars. To support the mass manufacturing and distribution of 100 million doses. With the option to purchase a total of 600 million doses shortly thereafter. Our investment will make it possible for the vaccine to be provided by Pfizer free of charge. Pfizer said it wasn't part of warp speed but that turned out to be a unfortunate. Misrepresentation. They are part that's why we gave them woo the one point 95 million. Billion dollars and it was an unfortunate mistake that they made when they said that we will work to secure an emergency use authorization. Which should be coming down extremely. Soon. And by administration within coordinate the distribution of the vaccine. And it will be approved I think again it will be approved very very quickly we hope. The average development time line for the vaccine including clinical tests and manufacturing can take eight to twelve years. To operation warp speed were doing it in less than one year. If you had a different administration with different people what we've done would have taken in my opinion 32 for five years that it would have. Been in the FDA forever. This is five times faster than the fastest prior vaccine development in history five times faster say again five times faster. Nobody can believe it actually. Three other vaccines are also in the final stages of trial they'll arrive within a few weeks. And they will also be mass produced and the delivery will be very rapid were. Ready to go the vaccine will be. Distributed to Frontline workers the elderly and high risk Americans immediately. We'll be very. A matter of weeks and that very very much ahead of schedule any schedule that. I said we're going to be far. Ahead of that. We know that this virus primarily targets older populations and those with underlying health conditions well. Over 99.9. 8% of those under the age of fifty make a full. And quick recovery. By giving the vaccine to high risk individuals right away will dramatically reduce hospitalizations. And deaths. Case levels are high but a lot of the case levels are high because of the fact that. We have the best testing program anywhere in the world we've developed the most and the best tests and we tests far more than any other country so it shows obviously. More cases. By vaccinated the elderly and the high risk we will. Effectively end this phase of the pandemic and allow seniors to reclaim there golden years the golden years of their lives which is so incredible. And it's about time that they can have those golden years again this process is starting. Right away millions of doses will soon be going out the door. There were already. Waiting for that final approval as soon as April the vaccine will be available to the entire general population. With the exception of places like New York State where for political reasons the governor. Decided to say and can I don't think it's good politically I think it's very bad from a health standpoint but. He wants to take his time of the vaccine he doesn't trust where the vaccines coming from these are coming from the greatest. Companies anywhere in the world where does labs in the world. But he doesn't trust the fact that it's this White House this administration so. We won't be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so and that pains me to say that. This is a very successful amazing vaccine in 90% and more. But. So the governor Governor Cuomo have to let us know when he's ready for another was sweep we can't we can't been delivering it to a state. That won't be giving it to its people immediately. And I know many I know the people who you know very well I know they wanted to so the governor will let us know when he's ready. He's had some very bad day editorials. Recently about this this statement and what's happened with respect to nursing homes and his handling of nursing homes and I hope he does and handle this as badly as is handled the nursing homes. But we're ready do provided as soon as they let us know that they'll. Actually use it. And again it's a very safe and any great vaccine. Already we have among the lowest case a fidelity rates. Our country any where in the world the entire world. And we performed significantly better than our peer countries. As far as therapeutics are concerned by administrations also made critical investments in therapies that have. Helped reduce the mortality rate by 85%. That's to me one of the most exciting. Things say credible some of the antibody vaccines and others that have come out and it really help people 85%. Last month the FDA approved grabbed a severe. And we've secured enough room disappeared to treat 850000. Patience my administration finalize an agreement with Eli Lilly. To purchase the first doses of there antibody. Therapy which shows amazing results. This treatment will be available completely free of cost to patients 5000 units have already been shipped. And many more going out the doors we speak we're also reached an agreement with AstraZeneca. For the large scale manufacturing of their antibody treatment. Which is excellent we expect to issue emergency use authorizations for a number of additional treatments. In the near future tremendous. Promise but remember the 85% number that's an incredible. Incredible number of we have some tremendously promising. Drugs on line and ready to come out. We have ensure that our Frontline workers have all the tools they needed. My administration's invoke the defense production act and related authorities over 100 times. And it made a historic investment into our industrial base all states it requested PP from the federal government have received the PP. Almost immediately upon request. Every American who needed a ventilator has had access to event letter think of that. Very complicated piece of equipment for expenses. And we haven't had one person in this whole country that has requested or needed a ventilator that hasn't had it. Every single request has been immediately filled so that was something that was a great jab and now we're helping to rest of the world with ventilator is because it's very hard thing. We're producing them thousands of thousands of sent letters a month. The federal government is 42000 beds immediately available for states and jurisdictions that need additional capacity. But we think that it's going to start going down possibly. Very quickly we'll see what happens but with the vaccine handles you'll see numbers going down. Within a matter of months they'll go down very rapidly as we continue to combat the virus our economy. Is rebounding far beyond any expectations I see the stock market's up almost 400 points today again and it's ready to break the all time record our jobs records are. Incredible the job numbers are incredible in the last six months we've created over thirteen million jobs and slashed unemployment rate. By more than half. Less quarter we witnessed the fastest economic growth ever recorded in the history of our country 33 point 1% it's a number that. Is more than double our highest that was in 1952. And we more than double that the United States experience the smallest economic contraction. And the most rapid economic recovery of any major western nation we went down less and we went up more. Which is quite a combination of facts. Well hope the Americans have gone back to work into school we continue to spare no expense to protect the elderly and the vulnerable. According to some estimates say initial lockdown cost fifty billion dollars a day and hundreds of thousands of jabs every single day. Ideally we would. Won't go to a lockdown I will not go this administration will not be going to a lockdown hopefully he. The whatever happens in the future who knows which administration will be I guess time will tell but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown. They won't. Be necessity lock downs cost lives. And they cost lot of problems secure. Cannot be. You gotta remember cannot be worse in the problem itself and I've said it many times. And when you look at what happens during a lockdown I just say very loudly it's horrible what happens with drugs alcohol. Depression. Loss of jobs. Business closures. It's a terrible thing. So this administration will not go under any circumstances will not go to a lockdown but we'll be very vigilant very careful. We understand the g.s say. It's a complicated disease but we understand it very well. We ask all Americans to remain vigilant especially. As the weather gets colder and becomes more difficult to go outside and to have outside gatherings. And would that I just 10 ask. Some very talented people to come up and say a few words. General turner and doctor so I we have been incredible. The generals really getting started right now but he's really what we don't know what people don't know he started. And putting this altogether six months ago and you're gonna see some real action so general maybe you'll started off. And than doctor you'll go right after that thank you very much in their let it finish it off with Mike Pence and thank you please. I was president Gump of the White House Rose Garden offering. A bit more information on the effort against the corona virus pandemic I want to bring in chief medical correspondent. The doctor Jennifer Ashton now prevent more on this actor Ashton we heard the president they're saying that at least under this administration will be. No national lockdown at but I want to get your take on also what he was saying about. About the vaccine and specifically his comments on the funding behind. The Pfizer vaccine which has since been shown to be 90% effective in trials. Well Diane a lot of cautious optimism both here in the US and around the world about the Pfizer. These three deed that was announced at the beginning of this week I spoke to the CEO of Pfizer. On Monday and I asked him specifically. About the fact. That Pfizer did not except funding from the US federal government for research and development on a vaccine. And he told me that that was a difficult decision. That he is quite proud of the one point 95 billion dollars that president trump just alluded to. Was for that. Purchase. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine if and only if it receives emergency use author is agents from the FDA. And in terms of where we are with this pandemic Diane. Some coded numbers the latest rate now at least 243300. An 87 Colvin related deaths. To date in the United States. Making cold at nineteen right now the third leading cause of death. In this country we are in critical condition for shore. And we've seen records come in all week I also wanted to touch on his in his discussion about the trust. In the vaccines at something the president and the governor of new Yorker and a bit of a political spat over this but what are the facts. In terms of what people should look for when a vaccine is available. Well I confers some volume we've heard from all of the major vaccine developers that that. Decision and that science will progress purely based on safety and efficacy. There was a collaborative agreement amongst nine top developing it developers to that fact. However the miss trust and dis trust in the scientific process among the American public. Is very high if from may to September we've seen a decline. With the number of American adults saying that the they would probably or definitely take a vaccine. Now hovering just around 50%. Only 21%. Of American adults saying they would definitely take a vaccine. As of September. Pew research data so we have a lot of work to do and while we've heard some states like New York stayed. Lake Washington State say they will independently evaluate this phase three clinical trial data a lot of public health official saying. That actually makes the distrust worse that if the FDA reaches an emergency use authorization. That and that should be good enough so the more bickering politically. That infiltrate this scientific process people's lives continue to be at stake here and dived again we're the president touting where we are with therapy with us therapeutics right now the treatment. The virus as opposed to a vaccine where are we there. While encouraging idexx and that's his own as a steroid has shown some survival benefit run death severe in. Patients who are critically ill or in an icu setting. And then Eli Lilly's antibody drug potentially to be used in an out of hospital setting. To prevent progression of disease but when you talk about these therapeutics Diana again it's supply and demand we just. Exceeded over a 150000. Confirmed cases. Two DA as per Johns Hopkins data so right now we can have the best therapeutics in the world when you and that many cases. They're going to be some real logistical challenges in getting them to all those people. And I doctor Jennifer Ashton thank ya wanna bring in our chief national correspondent Terry Moran is not Terry we heard something from the president. Now we've heard a few times now saying that the virus is going to go down it's going to go away quickly. Yeah that has been his mantra since it appeared in the human population and it was it was odd because. That cascading facts month after month refuted it you keep saying it's gotta go down it's going to go down very quickly. And as doctor Ashton just said it's it's at a hundred plus thousand a day right now there's a sign of going down. And hospitals are filling up all around the country. Into a very desperate degrees nevertheless that this seems to be the locked in a way president trump wanted to deal with it. They essentially just say just let's pull our way through it it's not that bad most people get over it and it's gonna go down it's going to go away and it's. It's striking to hear him still on that note despite the fact it'd probably was the main reason he lost the election. And speaking of election Terry another point that stuck out in terms of politics in this address was the president saying. When he addressed that this administration will not be putting a lot done in place and then when he started talking about the next administration he said who knows who the next administration will be. Time will tell now ABC news now has the results of all fifty states plus Washington DC. We are now projecting. President trump one North Carolina with Joseph Biden is the projected winner for Georgia last night he was named the projected winner for Arizona as well. Now that gives. Joseph Biden 306. Electoral votes that's the same number that president trump one. In 2016 and at that time he called this a landslide so why not. Concede this election or even acknowledge. That Joseph Biden won it. You know it's clearly not in his psychological makeup he just doesn't have that thing that most adults develop which isn't learning how to lose because sometimes you do he just doesn't want to acknowledge that that's said. He did as you said the most telling point is is when he stepped forward and said. This administration will not be gone in a locked and hopefully that that and you could almost hear him recognize in his own heart and mind. That there's going to be a next administration that heavy truck vision and quickly back pedaled. Firm that he's still. I alleging fraud all over the place and and seeking recounts and two things are projections are based on any polls are based on the actual tally of votes and second. Every time his team of lawyers and Republican lawyers have come into courts around the country with. Allegations of fraud that they want to count stop that want the certification delayed. All of the judges so far they're old for twelfth in the courts where evidence has to be real. Judges have dismissed their claim saying they don't have evidence of this fraud and our chief our senior national correspondent Terry Moran Terry thank you.

