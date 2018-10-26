Transcript for Trump bears no responsibility for mail bomb plot: Pence

President trump called this political violence and yet we now know that the suspected bomber attended a trump rally there isn't the photo of EU and the president on his fans. On and he'd heard a Democrat does a president bears some responsibility. No not at all. And neither did Bernie Sanders. Bear any responsibility. When the Illinois man. Opened fire at a Republican baseball practice. And that would the reality is that people. Responsible are the people responsible. And what what the president and I stand for I think every American stance. Is it that threats or acts of political violence from anyone anywhere for any reason. We'll not be allowed and will bring the full force of the law against any individual who would take. Political differences and use them as an excuse for threats or acts of violence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.