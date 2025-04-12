Phones, computers exempt from tariffs

President Trump announced smart phones, chips, and computers are exempt from the 145% tariffs on goods from China.

April 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live