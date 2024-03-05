Trump, Biden projected to win North Carolina primaries

ABC News projects that Donald Trump will win the North Carolina Republican primary and President Joe Biden will win the North Carolina Democratic primary based on an analysis of the exit poll.

March 5, 2024

