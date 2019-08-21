Transcript for Trump calls off trip to Denmark over Greenland

President trump is calling off a trip to Denmark after the prime minister rejected the idea of the US buying Greenland. The president had been scheduled to meet with the Danish queen and business and government leaders in early September. From it openly acknowledge his interest and cry knowing acquiring. Greenland but White House officials have been downplaying the seriousness of the consideration. Denmark has said the territory is not for sale.

