What Trump cutting VOA's funding could mean

Voice of America reporter Liam Scott says President Donald Trump’s executive order will jeopardize “fact-based, unbiased, balanced news coverage.”

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live