Trump on no deal with North Korea: 'Sometimes you have to walk'

More
The president said North Korea wanted sanctions to be lifted entirely.
2:36 | 02/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on no deal with North Korea: 'Sometimes you have to walk'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61377235,"title":"Trump on no deal with North Korea: 'Sometimes you have to walk'","duration":"2:36","description":"The president said North Korea wanted sanctions to be lifted entirely.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-deal-north-korea-walk-61377235","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.