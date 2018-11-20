Trump defends Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi murder

In an extraordinary statement, President Trump on Tuesday defended Saudi Arabia in the face of mounting pressure over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
1:02 | 11/20/18

