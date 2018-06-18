-
Now Playing: Trump directs creation of 'space force' as sixth branch of military
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'The US will not be a migrant camp'
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Democrats for border policy separating children from parents
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court puts off weighing in on partisan gerrymandering
-
Now Playing: Trump confidant reveals new meeting with Russian
-
Now Playing: Laura Bush calls Trump immigration policy 'cruel'
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Federal judge reverses Manafort's bail
-
Now Playing: Trump associate had undisclosed meeting with Russian in May 2016: Report
-
Now Playing: Dem lawmaker: Trump's been looking for immigration 'fight' since declaring candidacy
-
Now Playing: Giuliani asserts Mueller and his team should be investigated
-
Now Playing: Bannon: If GOP supports moderate immigration bill, Republicans could 'lose 50 seats'
-
Now Playing: Former WH Chief Strategist Bannon says Trump has never lied: 'Not to my knowledge'
-
Now Playing: Trump tries to blame Democrats for policy of separating migrant kids and parents
-
Now Playing: Immigrant families continue to be separated at the border
-
Now Playing: Trump's former lawyer continues to feel pressure from Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: This week in politics: Trump, Mueller and the border
-
Now Playing: Giuliani says Trump to decide if he will meet with Mueller by July 4
-
Now Playing: Manafort sent to jail
-
Now Playing: Trump administration picks Texas city as new tent site for immigrant children
-
Now Playing: President Trump's major surprises as he talks to the media