Transcript for Trump directs creation of 'space force' as sixth branch of military

Very importantly I'm here by directing. The department of defense and pentagon. To immediately begin the process necessary. To establish a space force. As the sixth branch. Of the armed forces that's up big statement. We are going to have the air force and we have going to have the space force. Separate but equal one year ago. I revive the National Space Council. And put exactly the right man in charge and that's our friend Mike Pence feels very strongly about this. And in December I signed a historic directive. That will return Americans to the moon. For the first time since 1972. If you can believe that. This time we will do more than plant our flag and leave our footprints we will establish a long term presence. Expand our economy. And build. The foundation for an eventual. Mission to Mars which is actually going to happen very quickly. And you know I've always said that rich guys seem to like rockets. So all of those rich guys that are dying for our real estate to launch their rockets we won't charge it too much his go ahead of you beat us that. Mars will be very happy and you'll be even more famous. But they do like explained that was Eric they do like rockets has some reasons. They like those rockets but you know what if it as long as sees it as long as it's an American rich person. That's good okay. They can beat out.

