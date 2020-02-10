Transcript for Trump discusses mask wearing at debate

To increasingly question the effectiveness. Of masks as a disease per batter. And in fact recently you excited that the issue of of waiters touching their maps and touching flights are you questioning the I think governor asks me up. I don't understand if you look I mean I have amassed great here I've put the masculine and you know when I think I need it. Tonight as an example everybody's had a test and you've had. Social distancing and all of the things that you have to but I Wear masks when needed when needed I Wear a mask a type on the out I don't have I don't Wear masks like him everytime you seem he's got a mesquite could be speak in. 200 feet away from many shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen I will safe but I was the Vice President Biden got ads are. Look the way to open businesses. Is given the worth ought to be able. We provided money their current I was asking us are Bob masks all mast mast make a big difference his own. Headed CDC said if we just were mashed between now if there everybody were mask is social distance between now and January we probably save up to a 100000. Line. Well if you actually doctors found she said the I did I stand up we got said there is drawn in a minute left in the masses are not good. Any change his mind is admits that at Allen and with masks when outside while house one last the subject because. You're different approaches has even affected the way that you have campaign. President trump you're holding a large rallies with crowds proctor gathered thousands of people sent. Outside yes sir agreed. Vice President Biden you are holding much smaller. I'll dance whiz nobody will show up people would miss. Let's let nobody shares up to his children aren't in any case why you hold in the big rally is why you not. You go spurs are. Because people born here would have to say I mean are you aren't goddesses resident and I have 2535000. People show up. At airports. We use airport you know I worried about we have a lot of people are well so far we have had no problem whatsoever it's outside that's a big difference according to the experts. That we do amounts we have tremendous. Crowd soon as you see I mean every and and literally and Tony four hours' notice. And Joseph does the circles and has three people someplace out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.