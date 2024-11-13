Trump filled with ‘excitement’ in meeting with House GOP

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., discusses the priorities for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

November 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live