Transcript for Trump says it will be 'foolish' for Republicans to block tariffs on Mexico

Mr. President. Domestically. In recent days Mexico has stepped up apprehensions. And deportations of Central American migrants. As good this could possibly be in in response. To your threat of terrorists has Mexico possibly be hit as it has Mexico done enough. To avoid terrorists which will be imposed in some six days from now how we haven't started and and but the threat is out there again the threat is at the but we haven't really started yet this will take effect next week and it would 5% and what do you think Republicans who say that they may take action to block you imposing the style I don't think they will do that I think if they do it's foolish. There's nothing more important than borders I've had tremendous Republican support. I have a 90% 94% approval rating as of this morning in the Republican Party that's an all time record can you believe that isn't something I love records. We have a 94% approval rating in the Republican Party. I wanna see security at our border I'm gonna see great trade WC a lot of things happening. And that is happening and as you know Mexico call they want to meet they're gonna meet on Wednesday. Secretary Pompeo is going to be at the meeting along with a few others that. Are the very good at this and we are going to see we can do something but I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on. And will probably be talking during the time that the tariffs are on and they going to be paid and if they don't step up and give us security for our nation looked. Millions of people are flowing through Mexico that's unacceptable millions and millions of people are coming right through Mexico. It's a 2000 mile journey. And they're coming up to our border and a Border Patrol which is incredible they're apprehending them but outlaws a bed because the Democrats don't want a pass. Laws that could be passed in fifteen minutes or could be pass quickly. In one day it could change but even beyond the laws Mexico shouldn't allow millions of people. To try and enter our country and they could stop it very quickly and I think they well and if they won't. We're gonna put tariffs. And every month those tariffs go from 5% to 10% to 15% to two when he and then to 25%. And what will happen then is all of those companies that have left our country and gone to Mexico are going to be coming back to us and that's okay. That's okay but I think Mexico will step up. And do what they should've been done and I don't wanna hear that Mexico is run by the cartels and the drug lords and the coyotes. I don't want to hear about that lot of people are saying that Mexico has something to prove. But I don't wanna hear that they're run by the cartels you understand you report honored all the time a lot of people do. I'll be a terrible thing Mexico. Should step up and stop this onslaught this invasion into our country region.

