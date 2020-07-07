Trump says government will put pressure on governors to open schools

More
The federal government is encouraging schools to open in the fall.
0:40 | 07/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says government will put pressure on governors to open schools

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"The federal government is encouraging schools to open in the fall.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71658010","title":"Trump says government will put pressure on governors to open schools","url":"/Politics/video/trump-government-put-pressure-governors-open-schools-71658010"}