Trump indicted by federal grand jury in 2020 election probe: Sources

The indictment in in regard to the special counsel’s probe into the former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources said.

August 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live