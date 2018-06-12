Transcript for Trump intends to nominate William Barr as next attorney general: Sources

President trump could name a new candidate for attorney general is soon as next week now reportedly telling advisors. He intends to nominate William Barr a noted Republican lawyer he served as attorney general to president George H. W. Bush from 1991 to 1990 tree. If confirmed or would take charges the Russian investigation. Continues.

