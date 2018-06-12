Trump intends to nominate William Barr as next attorney general: Sources

Barr is a former attorney general who was Robert Mueller's boss.
0:18 | 12/06/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump intends to nominate William Barr as next attorney general: Sources
President trump could name a new candidate for attorney general is soon as next week now reportedly telling advisors. He intends to nominate William Barr a noted Republican lawyer he served as attorney general to president George H. W. Bush from 1991 to 1990 tree. If confirmed or would take charges the Russian investigation. Continues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

