Transcript for Trump says jobs numbers prove ‘economy is roaring back’

I'd like to just announced these spectacular news. For American workers and American families and for our country. As a home does not been anything like this it record setting it was just. Put out that the United States economy added almost five million jobs. In the month of June shattering all expectations. I was watching this morning them to make expectations were much lower than that. The stock market is doing extremely well which means to me jobs what it means jobs. Does the largest monthly jobs gain in the history of our country. The unemployment rate fell by more than two percentage points. Down to just about 11%. Were down to the 11% number. We started a number of very much higher than that as you know we're broke the record last month and we broke it again this month an even bigger way. This news comes on top of maize extraordinary jobs report. Which was revised upwards by the way. To two point seven million jobs it was 2.5 those last month and that was a record setter. But it actually got a little bit better we revise that it was revised upward to two point seven million jobs. For a combined total of seven point five. Million jobs created a last two months and that's a record by. Many millions of jobs so it's seven point five million jobs created in the last two months alone. Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back it's coming back extremely strong. We have some areas where we're putting out. The flames are the fires and that's working out well we're working very closely with governors. And I think it's working out very well I think you'll see that shortly. In June we added two point one million leisure and hospitality jobs. 740000. Retail jobs. 568000. Education and health care jobs. 357000. Service jobs is a role historic numbers. And 356000. Manufacturing jobs in manufacturing looks like it's ready to really take off at a level that it's never been. Before and a lot of that has to do with a trade policy because we're bringing manufacturing back to our country. And these take a long time to get. To get going and they're now going. So these are historic numbers I'm really happy when I see 356000. Manufacturing jobs and that's just a small number compared to what are will be. Soon because of our great trade deals. African American workers really happily for me. Made historic games. With. 404000. Jobs added. Last month alone and that's a record. And the second largest jump. Will be. Last month and what we have if you had to too much together 700000. Jobs for. African American workers. Editor of the last two months and that's a record by a lot. Likewise Hispanic employment. Is up by one point five million jobs record by a lot. Hispanic employment up one point five million jobs. Three million more women were employed. In the month of June. A record never had a number like that workers with a high school education or less. Made the biggest strides have also. People that have just a high school education. Or have less than a high school education. With unemployment those without a high school diploma. Dropped a full 3.3 percentage points at -- largest drop. In recorded history. 80% of small businesses are now open 80%. And we think we're gonna have some very good numbers in the coming months because others are opening. And especially as we put the flame out getting rid of the flame Japanese. New biz is applications have doubled since late. March that's a number that is not even thinkable to achieve this early. Did to a pandemic. The latest ISM manufacturing report rose ten percentage points. Would new orders jumping a remarkable 25 percentage points lower record. Consumer confidence which is great. It's a great number to me because that means confidence is really good if you don't have good consumer confidence. It's like life if you don't have confidence. That I got to do very well consumer confidence has risen twelve points since April. And six month job expectations that the all time an all time high. So you think of that per second would always go through. Where it all lovely. Trials and tribulations that we read about every night. Much of it totally fake news fortune. And of the consumer didn't get it you wouldn't have. Good consumer confidence we have consumer conquerors has risen twelve points since April. An all time high think of that. Retail sales surged. An astonished astonishing 18% so retail sales went up. An astonishing. 18% in May. That's the largest increase in the history of our country. Patrick could tremendous number. 18% the number of what amazes me is jobs the number of unemployed. Americans reentering the labor force rose by 43%. And fewer workers are dropping out of the labor force and before. And the crisis. Is being handled.

