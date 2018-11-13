Transcript for Trump jokes about rain at WWI ceremony

We have a number of amazing veterans with us today including six veterans of World War II. James Blaine. James' words James. James thank you thank fugitives. Frank divvied up. Thank you frank thank you very much he looks so comfortable up there under shelter. As we're getting drenched you very Smart people. Pete do pray. For me thank you very much. Gregory. Malick in. Thank you Gregory. Stephen melnick cuff. Thank you thank you Steven. And Jay Trimmer. Thank you thank you JIQ. You looked like you're really good shape Oleg.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.