Transcript for Trump lobbied for tax loopholes in the 1990s that he now calls 'sport'

The fact is that the one word that nobody up on the panel is has mentioned is the word depression and I truly feel that this country right now is in a depression. It's not a recession. People are kidding themselves if they think it's a recession. You look at what's happening in the automobile business in the in the retailing businesses the retailing business and any part of the country virtually is a total disaster. But the real estate business where an absolute depression. And one of the reasons where there is what happened in 1986 in addition to what mr. Seidman said is what happened in 1986 with the end with the changes. So I really came on the basis that I wanted to. I'll answer questions on it but I wanted to discuss the tax act of 1986. Active passive you absolutely to a 100% right and something has to be done it has to be put back it has to be reformed it has to be. Taken care of I think for certain types of building such as housing I think depreciation schedules should be. Very severely limited cut. So that people have incentive to build passing as opposed to commercial. Which really again the commercial. Is probably taking care for a long while the reason it's taken careful well however unfortunately. Is the fact that the economy's so bad that there's no reason for the commercial. And I think that gets taken care of in gobbled up very quickly had the if the economy improve. One of the big things that we don't have today that we used to have and that was a very good thing for real estate and that's the whole word of syndication. And investment. And here it dentist and you're making 20300000. Dollars a year and you you can't invest now and roasted the reason the stock market is artificially high in my opinion is is no other form of investment I mean you can't put it into real estate. And you can't put it into bonds so people are putting into stock market all the companies in the stock market and doing lousy but the stock is. And I think what we yet have is. When the stock market goes down by let's say a thousand points in two days which perhaps it might Edward a full scale depression that everybody admits it then. The politicians admitted the president's going to admitted everybody's going to admitted. And right now the only thing that sort of keeps the word depression or fail is lit. Lip is the fact that we really have a 3000 stock market and people surprised to see his the company certainly aren't doing very well within. Within the market itself. But the syndication. Of roasting was a very positive thing. And you can't syndicate you can't have people putting up equity that would take a lot of the strain off the banks if people could put up. Equity in the form of equity money for syndication where you used to be able to go out and syndicated piece of real estate they can't. A lot of the strain that we talking about liquidity crisis a lot of the strain comes off the banks and I think it could really open up a whole new market and the other thing. Is frankly by having cut. The high income tax rates to 25%. As an example people don't have the incentive anymore immigrant invest as saying why should I take a chance and investing. In low and moderate income housing I might as would just pay the tax but the fact is that 25% for high income people. For high income people it should be raised substantial. With the understanding that if you invest you get it down and down substantially below that now the incentive was taken away. When the tax rates came down for high income people and I say leave the middle lead to low lower. But people with money have to have the incentive to dentists and doctors they have to have the incentive to invest and there's no incentive. Some New York City desperately needs housing is no housing being built every city needs housing now there's no housing being built. And I hope it ways and means they're going to be able to do something with respect to housing because if it if it's not done you just not that any construction jobs in this country. In New York City has the lowest number of construction work is I think since the depression. I was with a a very very capable firm the other day the biggest construction firm in New York City HRH. And schooled HRH construction and we were discussing what they had planned. They say they have not one building planned in New York City for the next two to three years now you think of that not one building plan. So you say that means that one electrical workers I mean that just finishing up some buildings. Alan those buildings are finished is going to be nobody employed in the biggest industry in the country. Because construction is the biggest industry in the country and is going to be virtually nobody employed. So I just. Tom I was asked to come by the chairman and I make this plea. That if something isn't done to put the incentive back I mean we're no different right now than the Soviet Union they have no incentive and we have no incentive. And if something isn't done to quickly put the incentive back. This country's going to be in very deep problems it already is but it's gonna get far worse. So let me ask you if congress does nothing. Doesn't take any course of action whatsoever. How long do you think it would take our country to climb out of the economic tries. The citizen today I think of incentives aren't given through taxing and other means I believe that this country could be in this. Deep recession slash depression for years for years I see no. No sign of any kind of an Afghan at all there's no incentive to do anything is no incentive to invest. Everyone's doing badly everyone the wealthiest people doing badly the poor people who are doing and it everybody is to have been and you walk around the cities today. Very very few are doing well. And unless the incentive is given back to this country and it's been taken away with 1986. Unless it's given back I really think you could be in his expression there were using survive till 95. I think it's maybe longer than that survived a 95 I think we're being generous it's really really bad. And do you folks are gonna have to do something to fix it and to get people moving.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.