-
Now Playing: 100% of New York workforce must stay home
-
Now Playing: Report suggests government knew pandemic preparedness was inadequate
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Makeshift hospitals, testing sites pop up across the country
-
Now Playing: Senate GOP, White House introduce $1 trillion plan
-
Now Playing: NYC mayor blasts Trump for hesitation in COVID-19 response
-
Now Playing: Cuomo mandates most New Yorkers work from home
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 18, 2020
-
Now Playing: Senate passes measure to provide sick leave, free testing amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: 1st congressman tests positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: US unemployment could reach 20% in worst-case scenario
-
Now Playing: West Virginia senator speaks on concerns for Trump’s proposed stimulus plan
-
Now Playing: Trump closes border with Canada to nonessential traffic
-
Now Playing: Trump calls himself 'a wartime president' during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Trump invokes Defense Production Act in response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ‘Chinese virus’ not racist: Trump
-
Now Playing: How the US military is being utilized in responding to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Trump on coronavirus: ‘I’ve always viewed it as very serious’
-
Now Playing: Trump defends his use of ‘Chinese virus’ in talk of COVID-19