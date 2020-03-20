Transcript for Trump on malaria drug for COVID-19: ‘I feel good about it’

Yesterday there has been some promise with a bankruptcy court win his potential therapy for people who are infected with the virus. Is there any evidence to suggest that as was malaria in my views as a prophylaxis against to not. Did the answer is is no end in the the evidence that you're talking about John is anecdotal evidence so as the commissioner of FDA and the president mentioned yesterday. We're trying to strike a balance between making something with the potential. Of an act of an effect. To the American people available at the same time that we do which. Under the auspices of a protocol that would give us information. To determine if it's truly safe and truly effective. But the information that you're referring to specifically is anecdotal. It was not done in a controlled clinical trial C really can't make any definitive statement. Who without seem too much I'm probably more of a fan of that than. Maybe than anybody. And I'm a big fan who was she what happens and we all understand what the doctor said is a 100% correct its early. But two we've you know I've seen things that are impressive to a C we're gonna sit wilderness and including safety but you know. When you get that safety this has been prescribed for many years for people. To combat malaria which was a big problem and it's very effective it's a strong strong group so we'll soon. But against SARS it was it was as they understand that I would is that a correct statement was fairly effective insurance. John you gotta be careful when you say fairly effective it was never done in the clinical trial that compared to take anything. It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it works and parents you have well ask the porn whenever you do clinical trial it is standard of care for sustained that it can't close the agents are evaluating. That's the reason why we showed back in Ebola why particular. Interventions work. A possible therapies yesterday Mr. President you said it. They were for quote immediate delivery immediate we heard a reordering yes we have. Millions of units ordered. The bear is one of the companies as you know big company very big very great company. Millions of units ordered and we can see what happens we're going to be. Talking to the governor's about it and the FDA is working on a right now. The advantages that it has been prescribed for totally different problem but it has been discussed for many years and everybody knows the levels of of that the negatives and the positives that I will say that. I am. A man that comes from a very positive school when it comes to in particular one. Of these drugs and we'll see how it works and Peter I'm not I'm not saying it well but I I think that. People may be surprised by the weather big game changer and a way to know very soon but what we have ordered. Millions of units it's being ordered but from bear and there is another a couple of companies also that. That do it. Doctor about says there is no magic drug's approval virus right now she would agree I guess on this is okay what you guys I think we don't miss my lyrics are. I just do it. Maybe and maybe that. Maybe they remember the present we have to seek. We're gonna rule that isn't possible is it possible that your employees to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans of all sets now I don't think there's any. America's right now I don't think so I think that. I think this guy the not yet approved drugs particularly where. It may work anime network. And I agree with the doctor what is it may work may network. I feel good about it still it is just a feeling you know Smart guy I feel good about it. Lucy in the sea soon enough and we have certainly some very big samples of people that you look at the people that a lot of people that are in big trouble. And that this is not a drug that obviously. I think I can speak for a lot of egg from a lot of experience because it's been out there for over twenty years. So it's not a drug that you have a huge amount of danger with its not like a brand new drug it's been just created that may have led. Unbelievable monumental effect like kill you. What university and I can tell you the FDA's working very hard to get it out. Right now in terms of malaria if you want it you can have a prescription. You get a prescription and by the way and it's very effective works. I have a feeling you may and and I'm not being overly optimistic capacity pessimistic. I sure as hell think we ought to give it a try. I mean there's been some interesting things happened and some good very good things. Let's see what happens we have nothing to lose you know the expression. What the hell do you have to lose. OK so let. Emergency. I have additional cost apologize your dad when Americans were scared going up nearly 200 dead. 141000. Viewers sent millions busy witness who are scared right now when you say to America we're watching you right now we're scared. I say that you're terrible reporter that's what I said. Yeah we're cutting our very nasty question and I think it's a very bad signal that you're putting out to the American people the American people. Are looking for answers and the looking for hope. And you're doing sensationalism. And the same with NBC and Comcast and important. Like I guess they thought contest let me just for whom you work them just say something. That's really bad reported annually get back to report a good set of sensationalism. Let's see if it works it might have might not I happen to feel good about it. Furthermore does I'd been right a lot. Let's see what happens job to protect sites. Malicious security and region the ministers were orders are they for clinical trials are they for distribution to the general patient population we are going to as I understand it. We are going to be taking samples in New York Governor Cuomo very much is interest it and destroy it. And they are going to work on it also after they get a certain approval we're waiting for one final approval from the FDA we'll see what happens. But will use it on people that are not doing great. Or even at the beginning of not feeling letter fallen under the giant auto I don't illusions that this is a great job it's productive for so long. We hear good things let's see maybe it works or maybe it doesn't. Just thinking the application process that would be an initiative a modified compassionate access. We're doing that I guess and that's that's what it's called him this. Doctor actually get ready to act to follow what the president is saying should Americans have hope that this drug right now and sir I would like to follow on Peter's question here. Could you please issue. I'm dressed Americans in this country who are here now this isn't theory fell. Concern people have. There really isn't that much of a difference in many respects of what we say the president feels optimistic about something is feeling about it. What I'm saying is that it might it might be effective I'm not saying that it isn't. It might be affected but as a scientist. As we getting it out there. We need to do what in the way as why don't we are making it available for people who might want to hope that it might work you'll also collecting. Data that will ultimately show that it is truly effective and safe under the conditions. Of Covert nineteen. So they really isn't different is just a question of how one feels about her recently it is not safe. Well they certainly as a drug any drug John has some toxicities the decades of experience that we have with this drug. Indicate that the toxicities are rare and they are in many respects reversible. Well we don't know is when you put it in the context of another disease. Weather and save. Fundamentally I think it probably is going to be safe. But I like to prove things first it would really is a question of not a lot of difference it's the hope that it will work first is proving that it will work so I don't see big differences here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.