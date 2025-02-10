Trump pardons former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

Pres. Trump has signed an executive order pardoning Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor who was sentenced to 14 years in prison before Trump commuted his sentence in 2020.

February 10, 2025

