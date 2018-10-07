Trump pardons Oregon cattle ranchers at the center of Bundy standoff

The ranchers' 2016 sentencing resulted in a 41-day standoff led by Ammon Bundy.
Transcript for Trump pardons Oregon cattle ranchers at the center of Bundy standoff
President trump has pardoned two cattle ranchers who were convicted of arson in a case that sparked the armed occupation. For the national wildlife refuge prosecutors say Dwight Hammond and his son Stephen set fire to public lands. To cover up evidence of Pope should they were each sentenced to five years in prison. The trump administration says the sentences were on just the hammonds case sparked rancher. Ammann Bundy to lead an armed militia doctor by the wildlife refuge in Oregon for 41 days back in 2016.

