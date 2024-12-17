Trump meets with TikTok CEO Shou Chew at Mar-a-Lago

The meeting comes after Trump said that he has a “warm spot” in his heart for TikTok, crediting the app for helping him win over young voters in last month's presidential election.

December 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live