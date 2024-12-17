Motive in Wisconsin shooting appears to be combination of factors, police say

A 15-year-old student killed a teacher and another student in a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, police said.

December 17, 2024

