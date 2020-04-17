Transcript for Trump, Perdue announce $19 billion relief program for farmers

Today I am also announcing that secretary Purdue weapons to be right next to me handsome man. And the Department of Agriculture will be implementing a nineteen billion dollar. Relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global. Pandemic very honored to be doing this. Our farmers ranchers we have these are great people. Great Americans. Never complained it never complained they just do what they have to do. The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as a mask purchases of dairy meat and agricultural. Produce. To get that food to the people in need. The USDA will receive another fourteen billion dollars in July that will have funding. To continue help are helping and this will help our farmers. And our ranches and it's money well deserved. So not only were they targeted at one point. By China. And that was over. A period of time and use of that happening and they never complained but that worked out very well twelve billion dollars they got at sixteen billion dollar stake. And now its nineteen billion I'm just gonna ask. Secretary for due to explain exactly how we're going to handle that thank you. Mr. President you may remember earlier this year you tweeted. A message to our farmers and ranchers that no matter the circumstances you pledge to stand behind them. And while none of us could ever anticipated. This type of pandemic they were curling in. I think today's announcement is proof that you put our you have our farmers back saying that you'll continue to do what it takes to support them and they are very grateful. We've heard a lot recently all of you about our food supply chain. I think America now knows that more than ever that the wholesome food and our families depend upon. And starts with America's farmers and ranchers. America agriculture has been hard hit like most of America with a corona virus. And president trump and his standing. With our farmers and all Americans to make sure we all get through this national emergency. So today thanks to your direction and leadership this resident USDA is announcing the corona of ours. Food assistance program. As you mentioned this new nineteen billion dollar program. We'll take several immediate actions to assist farmers ranchers and consumers. In response to the cove in nineteen national emergency. The program is really divided into two parts Warren is a direct payments sixteen billion dollars in direct payments to farmers ranchers and producers to. Experience unprecedented losses. During his pandemic. Since we wanted to get the payments out produces as quickly as possible. We decided to use the funds in the CCC the current funds of six and a half million million dollars combined with a nineteen point five of Covert money. Rather wait for the replenishment. Of the CCC funds and you'll. Based on industry estimates of damage Mr. President it is. Becoming apparent that we'll need the additional CCC bonds as we continue to track the economic losses. Secondly. And this is really important as well USDA will be purchasing. Three billion dollars in fresh produce dairy and meat products to be distributed. To Americans in need. Where a food bank networks. As well as other community and faith based organizations. Having to dump milk or plow under vegetables ready to market does not only financially distressing. But it's heartbreaking as well to those who produced them. This program will not only provide direct financial relief to our farmers and ranchers Mr. President what will allow for a purchase and distribution. Our agricultural abundance in this country to help our fellow Americans in the so in recent weeks we've seen all of us to sing that heroic patriotism of our food supply chain workers and they've shown day in and day out. Doing the work with superb. It's a fellow Americans. Our farmers have been in the fields planning and doing what they do every spring to feed the American people even with the pandemic as we speak. I want to thank you Mr. President for your unwavering support they want to thank you for your unwavering support for America's farmers and ranchers and I want to commit you Mr. President and to the American people USDA will do everything in our power. To critics implement this program is quickly and as efficiently as possible to help our farmers ranchers producers and consumers during this great Tammany. So thank you very much for having me here today and god bless you god bless America bless America plan.

