Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl discusses potential picks for President-elect Donald Trump's new administration.

November 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live