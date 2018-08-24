Transcript for Trump pushes back on Sessions statement

The tit for tat between the attorney general on the president of the United States continues to present is already up and tweeting. He's been angry for quite some time about the fact that the attorney general recuse himself in the rush investigation he's been constantly attacking him on Twitter. But it went to a new level when the president criticize the AG on Fox News. Jeff Sessions were never took control of the Justice Department and it's sort of an incredible thing he took did you up and they said I'm going to recuse myself. This is what kind of a man is this. Census typically doesn't respond but yesterday he pushed back issuing the statement I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in. While I am attorney general the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced. By political considerations. So were do we go from here some former law enforcement officials would deeply concerned. The president is more concerned about loyalty. And the rule of law. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.