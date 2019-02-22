Trump reacts to human trafficking charges involving close friend Robert Kraft

"Well it's very sad. I was very surprised to see it. He's proclaimed his innocence," President Trump said.
0:11 | 02/22/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump reacts to human trafficking charges involving close friend Robert Kraft
It bar. Well it's very sad. I was very surprised to see it he's proclaimed his innocence totally and but I first prices hit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":61246182,"title":"Trump reacts to human trafficking charges involving close friend Robert Kraft","duration":"0:11","description":"\"Well it's very sad. I was very surprised to see it. He's proclaimed his innocence,\" President Trump said.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-reacts-human-trafficking-charges-involving-close-friend-61246182","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
