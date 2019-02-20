Trump says release of Mueller report while he's abroad is up to attorney general

When asked whether the Mueller report should be released while he is in Vietnam next week, President Trump said the decision is up to William Barr.
0:17 | 02/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says release of Mueller report while he's abroad is up to attorney general
That'll be totally up to the new attorney general he's a tremendous man of tremendous. Person who really respects this country and respect and Justice Department so that'll be totally up to do it very the new attorney general he has.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

