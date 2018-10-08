Trump revealed presidential campaign slogan back in 2013

Donald Trump discussed his "tag line" with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl almost two years before officially announcing his presidential campaign.
If they're worried trump campaign we'll with the motto the logo. They're seeing tag line. If I had a campaign and if I decided to run I think would be very simple for me to say. Make America great again. And the word again is a very important work. Because right now we're debtor nation right now we're collapsing nation in so many different ways right now we have a real unemployment rate you heard my speech of probably 16%. We are nation trouble so I would say. A tag line would be make America great again.

