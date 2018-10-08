Transcript for Trump revealed presidential campaign slogan back in 2013

If they're worried trump campaign we'll with the motto the logo. They're seeing tag line. If I had a campaign and if I decided to run I think would be very simple for me to say. Make America great again. And the word again is a very important work. Because right now we're debtor nation right now we're collapsing nation in so many different ways right now we have a real unemployment rate you heard my speech of probably 16%. We are nation trouble so I would say. A tag line would be make America great again.

