Trump: Saudi crown prince 'totally denied any knowledge' of Jamal Khashoggi's fate

More
"Answers will be forthcoming shortly," Trump added.
0:34 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: Saudi crown prince 'totally denied any knowledge' of Jamal Khashoggi's fate
President from for the second time in as many days is siding with the Saudi royals who claim they had no one involvement in the disappearance and apparent murder. Of a Washington Post journalist in Istanbul such short time ago the president tweeted that he spoke with a Saudi friends who quote. Totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate and quote. Turkish officials say jamarcus show gateway is. Lured it into the Saudi consulate tortured and then murdered her reports a Saudi government is preparing to admit that could showed he died. During interrogation. That went too far.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58541218,"title":"Trump: Saudi crown prince 'totally denied any knowledge' of Jamal Khashoggi's fate","duration":"0:34","description":"\"Answers will be forthcoming shortly,\" Trump added.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-saudi-crown-prince-totally-denied-knowledge-jamal-58541218","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.