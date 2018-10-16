Transcript for Trump: Saudi crown prince 'totally denied any knowledge' of Jamal Khashoggi's fate

President from for the second time in as many days is siding with the Saudi royals who claim they had no one involvement in the disappearance and apparent murder. Of a Washington Post journalist in Istanbul such short time ago the president tweeted that he spoke with a Saudi friends who quote. Totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate and quote. Turkish officials say jamarcus show gateway is. Lured it into the Saudi consulate tortured and then murdered her reports a Saudi government is preparing to admit that could showed he died. During interrogation. That went too far.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.