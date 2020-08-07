Transcript for Trump signs new trade deal with Mexican president

Today we celebrate the historic victory. We achieved together just days ago when NAFTA was officially. Terminated one of the worst trade deals in history. And replaced with a brand new beautifully US MCA. Want to thank Canada also spoke within will be speaking to. The prime minister in their while. While NAFTA has slashed wages and eliminated jobs the US MCA includes groundbreaking labor protections for workers in both. Nations. This landmark agreement will bring countless jobs from overseas. Back to North America and our countries will. Think they're very big beneficiaries we are already seeing the fruits because it started. It's the largest fairest and most of its trade deal ever reached by any country. And will bring enormous prosperity. To both American and Mexican workers and Canada we want to thank everybody we'll have a separate. The day with Canada and coming down at the appropriate. But we want to congratulate candidate the people of Canada the prime minister. But this has been a a tremendous achievements actually the largest trade deal ever made. This you mean the. Agreement. Seeks to refurbished. This imbalance. And June. Great you know. Integration. Of our economies. And improvements. In the functioning and in productive teens. We covered economic presence. And then North America. Has lost. You know asked. Including five decades. We do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.