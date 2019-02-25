Trump slams Spike Lee calling his Oscars speech a 'racist hit on your President'

More
Spike Lee won best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman."
0:27 | 02/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump slams Spike Lee calling his Oscars speech a 'racist hit on your President'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61308584,"title":"Trump slams Spike Lee calling his Oscars speech a 'racist hit on your President'","duration":"0:27","description":"Spike Lee won best adapted screenplay for \"BlacKkKlansman.\" ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-slams-spike-lee-calling-oscars-speech-racist-61308584","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.