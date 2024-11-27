Trump taps Bhattacharya for NIH director, Keith Kellogg as Ukraine peace envoy

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to serve as the head of the NIH and Keith Kellogg, a retired three-star general, to serve as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

November 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live