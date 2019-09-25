Transcript for Trump on transcript release: 'It turned out to be a nothing call'

Restaurant concern compiled about how good the US beat Ukraine you have president Leslie world a favor and you're asking it is obvious front. I general pace and Giuliani about Joseph line. Sure how does that. Her friends lesson hottest ring yeah. However and if you take a look at the Democrats. They went down to see the president of Ukraine. And they asked him for all sorts of things and don't go with the Republicans and stay with us and like it's a political war they shouldn't a done that. And that should be an impeachable event I guess based on what you're saying. The Democrats just came out they went down they're group of people in some of whom I was dealing within the gun issue. And they went down put tremendous pressure on Ukraine. The president himself just came out with a statement saying there was absolutely no pressure put on him and there wasn't. What I do want to see is I wanna see other countries helping Ukraine also not just us as usual the United States helps a nobody else is there. So I want to see other countries help. Just say understand. It's the single greatest which aren't. In American history probably in history but in American history it's a disgraceful thing. The latter was a great letter. Meaning the letter revealing the call that was done at the insistence of myself and. Other people that read it. There was a friendly letter there was no pressure the way you had that built up that caller was going to be the call from hell it turned out to be a nothing call other than. A lot of people said I never knew you could be so nice so. Part of the problem we have as yet the fake doozy of a lot of corrupt reporting he had some very fine reporters and journalists forgive a lot of corrupt reporters lot of corrupt. And journalists I would rate you write in their by the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.