‘We now have a year-round fire season’: FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on “This Week.”

January 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live