Southern California residents grapple with wildfire devastation

Multiple fires have burned across LA County for the past three days, destroying thousands of homes and leaving several people dead.

January 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live