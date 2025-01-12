Evacuations underway as wildfires devastate LA area

Thousands of firefighters are battling three active wildfires spread across the greater LA area.

January 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live