President Trump is on the campaign trail today in Fargo, North Dakota.
1:00 | 09/07/18

Transcript for Trump says he watched Obama's speech but 'fell asleep'
By the way we're what regularly somebody. Very popular guy here which just interviewing me you know one talking about great guy. And eats it what you think of president. Obama's speech and they said I'm sorry I watched it but I fell asleep. I've found he's very good. Very good for sleeping. I think use had to take some credit he was trying to take credit for this incredible thing that's happening to our country. If the Democrats get an apt to say this to President Obama. And it wasn't him. But I would have been the same thing if the Democrats get in. With their agenda. In November of almost two years ago. Onset of having four point two. I believe honestly you'd have four point two down you'd be negative you'd be negative numbers. He again next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

